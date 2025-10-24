4 possible WarGames matches that could happen at WWE Survivor Series 2025

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is the last of the 'Big Four' events of the calendar year and is only a month away. The traditional five-on-five elimination Survivor Series match has been replaced with WarGames, which follows a similar philosophy but is way more intense.The match card for the 2025 edition is yet to be finalized, leading to speculation about the participants of the WarGames Match. In this listicle, we'll go over four such possibilities for the WarGames Match this year.4. Team Vision vs. Team Punk/RomanBron Breakker and Bronson Reed are the remaining members of The Vision following Seth Rollins' departure. They have been a constant problem for babyfaces such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight. As a result, the two sides could settle their differences inside the cage at Survivor Series.The Vision will need allies to compete against the five babyfaces, and they could join forces with The Judgment Day or The New Day to battle the faces.3. Team Rhiyo vs. Team AsukaAll signs point to Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky taking on Asuka and Kairi Sane in a WarGames match this year. It is anybody's guess as to who could join them, but Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez seem likely allies for the heels.Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, on the other hand, could be joined by Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella, who seemingly formed an alliance of their own this past week on RAW.2. The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTsThe recent teases on WWE SmackDown have almost confirmed that The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs will likely be one of the WarGames matches this year. The rivalry is already developing and seems to be the most fitting to take into the cage.The two teams already have the numbers and are the most dominant factions on SmackDown. Their battle for supremacy will surely be one to watch, especially after the recent return of the MFTs with a whole new look and aura about them.1. The Vision vs. The Bloodline vs. CM Punk, LA Knight, and a surprise entrantWhile a Triple Threat WarGames match hasn't taken place on the main roster yet, it has been seen before at NXT Takeover WarGames 2017. The Undisputed Era battled the Authors of Pain and Sanity inside the cage, with each team having three members except the AOP.Something similar could happen this year, with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker taking the AOP's spot. The Usos and Roman Reigns could represent the Bloodline, while the third team could consist of CM Punk, LA Knight, and a returning Rey Mysterio.The WWE Hall of Famer is front and center on the Survivor Series WarGames poster, but hasn't returned to programming from his injury yet. With the premium live event set to be held in San Diego, a surprise return for Mysterio seems fitting. The legend is expected to be back by the end of the year, and Survivor Series in San Diego would be the best spot for him to return to the ring.