WWE veteran to return after 31 months and help Solo Sikoa’s MFT against Wyatt Sicks? Potential explored

By Arsh Das
Modified Oct 22, 2025 10:00 GMT
Solo Sikoa MFT
Could the MFTs get a new member soon? [Photo: wwe.com]

Solo Sikoa's MFTs received a massive boost after the return of Tama Tonga on the October 10 edition of WWE SmackDown. Every member of the faction, apart from Sikoa, featured war paint on their faces, making them appear significantly more intimidating.

However, they were confronted by The Wyatt Sicks last week, marking the start of a full-blown rivalry between the two factions. However, the Sicks have the numbers advantage due to the presence of Nikki Cross.

To back up her family, Tamina Snuka could make her return to television after 31 months. Although the veteran hasn't made an on-screen appearance since February 2023, she is rumored to still be under contract with the company. If she does indeed join the storyline, it could lead to a potential WarGames match next month at WWE Survivor Series 2025.

However, for the time being, this angle remains speculation, and it remains to be seen how the storyline between the MFTs and The Wyatt Sicks turns out.

Solo Sikoa's first comments after the MFTs debut new look on WWE SmackDown

Tama Tonga and the MFTs debuted a new look with their white face paint on the October 10 edition of SmackDown, with the former NJPW star putting on a lot of muscle during his time away from the injury. Sikoa also made his return to television as his stablemates laid waste to Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn.

On Instagram, the former United States Champion had a brief two-word message after returning to programming:

"We back," Sikoa wrote.
A WarGames match between the two factions seems to be in the works, especially with WWE Survivor Series around the corner. Will Tamina return to make up the numbers for the MFTs, or could we see another member of the family, such as Nia Jax, join them?

It remains to be seen how the story unfolds on SmackDown this week.

