4 Potential main events for WWE Survivor Series 2025

By Arsh Das
Modified Oct 22, 2025 08:49 GMT
WWE Survivor Series 2025 is a little over a month away, and the match card has yet to be revealed. However, the company's creative team has already started to build towards the last of the 'Big Four' events of the year.

Massive title changes and conclusions to long-term storylines can be expected of the premium live event. But which one takes the spotlight as the main event? In this listicle, we'll take a look at four potential main events for Survivor Series 2025.

4. CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker

After kicking Seth Rollins out of The Vision, Bron Breakker seems ready to enter the main event picture. Rollins has been feuding with Punk for almost the entirety of 2025, and his faction is also at odds with the Second City Saint.

Now that Rollins is out of action, and Punk has a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, Breakker might start feuding with the Straight Edge Superstar. He might cost him the title at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, and then face him in a singles bout at Survivor Series.

Alternatively, he might also become the first challenger for Punk if the veteran wins the world title against Jey Uso.

3. Team Vision vs. Team Punk - WarGames Match

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could also be part of the WarGames Match at Survivor Series this year, provided they can find more people to back them up. They could be joined by other heels on the roster, such as The New Day or The Judgment Day, to battle a group of babyfaces.

In all likelihood, this would include CM Punk, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. The final member of their team could potentially be a returning Rey Mysterio, since the event is set to be held in San Diego and Mysterio is front and center on the poster.

2. Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns

The shift in Jey Uso's character came about when he started taking Roman Reigns' advice and putting himself first. This past week on WWE RAW, he eliminated his brother, Jimmy, from the World Heavyweight Championship number one contender's battle royal and went on to win the match by last eliminating Dominik Mysterio.

Jimmy has voiced his disapproval at Jey's newfound aggression, and Reigns could side with Big Jim upon his return. He could then have a singles match with Jey to bring him to his senses.

Alternatively, Jey could challenge Reigns for the title of the Tribal Chief after a full-blown heel turn in the coming weeks.

1. Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE has been teasing a heel turn for Randy Orton for months. And now, it seems that The Viper is close to returning to the dark side.

If the creative team does indeed pull the trigger on Orton's heel turn, he could challenge Rhodes for the title at Survivor Series. A match with such a long build definitely deserves the main event spot and would likely be the biggest talking point of the show, regardless of the outcome.

