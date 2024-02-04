WWE changes 28-year-old superstar's name once again

Superstars undergoing name changes have been the norm in WWE ever since the promotion was under Vince McMahon's regime. While Triple H has seemingly turned around many things since taking charge of creative, one thing has remained constant: the changing of talents' names. The same was the case yet again as a major SmackDown Superstar has undergone a name change for the fourth time now.

The star in question is Humberto Carrillo, who is now listed as Berto on WWE's official website. The 28-year-old recently moved over to the blue brand, along with Angel. The duo joined forces with Santos Escobar in his feud against the Latino World Order and have been a prominent part of the WWE SmackDown roster.

The real-life cousins have undergone name changes on multiple occasions previously in their WWE career. The duo debuted as Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza but their names were shortened to just Humberto and Angel. They reverted to their old names upon returning to NXT, but were once again listed as Humberto and Angel after their recent move to SmackDown. Now in another change, Humberto has been shortened to just Berto on the company website's roster page.

Berto was in action on WWE SmackDown

Berto and Angel shocked the wrestling world a few weeks back as they returned to the main roster to join forces with Santos Escobar. The trio, who now go by the name of Legado World Order, have been involved in a feud with the Latino World Order for quite some time now.

Angel and Berto were also in action on the blue brand this past Friday. They lost a number one contenders qualifiers match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Fatal Four-Way clash also featured Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, and Pretty Deadly, with Dunne and Bate emerging victorious. The British duo will now face a team from WWE RAW to determine the next challenger for Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The real-life cousins have been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly half a decade. They were paired together in 2021 and have been a tag team since then.

