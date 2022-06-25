WWE changes plans for Money in the Bank qualifying match on tonight's SmackDown

WWE has announced a last-minute change to a Money in the Bank qualifying match for the June 24th episode of SmackDown.

Shotzi was initially supposed to battle Aliyah tonight for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The match was advertised on last week's episode.

Now, WWE has announced that Tamina Snuka will replace Aliyah and battle Shotzi tonight in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. WWE has not announced why Aliyah was pulled from the qualifying match on tonight's show.

Sami Zayn will also face Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's show in another MITB qualifier.

Aliyah and Shotzi have been feuding in recent weeks on SmackDown

Aliyah and Shotzi have been in a bit of a rivalry as of late on the blue brand. The two superstars competed in a Six-Pack Challenge on the June 3rd episode of the blue brand. Shotzi took the opportunity to lock Aliyah in the locker room and laughed at her before the bell rang.

Aliyah was able to get out of the locker room in time to compete in the match but ultimately fell short. She was interviewed for a WWE Digital Exclusive and revealed that she will not stop fighting for an opportunity to become champion. Aliyah had some strong words for Shotzi as well during the interview.

"Shotzi walks around here thinking she's the leader. Well, she's not because all she cares about is herself and I'm sick of it and I'm sick of her."

Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss have already qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 2nd. It will be interesting to see which superstar will qualify for the match tonight. WWE also has a bizarre segment planned for tonight's episode of SmackDown and you can check it out here.

