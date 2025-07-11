WWE changes R-Truth's name again

R-Truth has had a rollercoaster last few months, as he was rehired by WWE after being let go. The former 24/7 Champion has undergone multiple name changes since then, and it seems like the same has happened once more before his match against Aleister Black.

Ad

Truth returned to WWE with a new character, displaying his serious side. He noted upon his return that he wouldn't be called R-Truth and would be known as Ron Killings. The veteran also cut off his hair to start his new run. However, the name change has not been highlighted on WWE programming so far, with the former tag team champion being referred to by his old, popular name during weekly shows and on the company's social media and website.

Ad

Trending

It looks like the 53-year-old will finally be called Ron Killings moving forward, as WWE's website is advertising SmackDown's match between him and Aleister Black specifically as Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black. The match was earlier listed as R-Truth vs. Black, and the change has been made recently.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Veteran shared his reaction to R-Truth's return to WWE

R-Truth made his return to the global juggernaut at Money in the Bank, one week after revealing that he wouldn't be continuing with the company as his contract was not renewed. The 53-year-old's return shocked everyone, including wrestling veteran Konnan, who revealed his reaction on his recent podcast:

"I was in the lobby of the hotel in L.A., and some of the wrestlers were watching Money in the Bank, like got a phone or something, right, at the bar. And then all of a sudden I heard, you know, Lola Vice? She goes, 'Oh, this guy, no, no, no.' And I was like, 'Did somebody get hurt?' And then they were like, 'No, it's Ron Killings.' And I was like, 'What?' Because I was very sad that Ron Killings got fired. Like, one week before I got in, we hadn't worked together since TNA. He also worked with me in Mexico. And one of the reasons I was happy when we started to work with WWE is because I said, I'm going to get to see old friends."

Ad

Truth went after John Cena upon making his return. The two even faced off in a singles match on SmackDown, but the bout ended in a disqualification. The veteran is now embroiled in a feud with Aleister Black, and the two will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE