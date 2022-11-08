WWE changes Seth Rollins' match for RAW at the last minute

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will issue an Open Challenge for the United States Championship tonight on RAW. John Cena famously held Open Challenges as the United States Champion and now The Visionary will be following in his footsteps.

Seth captured the United States title on the October 10th edition of WWE RAW. Bobby Lashley first made his entrance for the match and waited for the challenger in the ring.

Brock Lesnar's music hit instead and The Beast marched to the ring. Lesnar attacked Lashley and hit him with multiple F5s before leaving the ring. Seth Rollins capitalized on a weakened Lashley and defeated him to become the new United States Champion.

Rollins did not compete at the Crown Jewel premium live event this past Saturday. Neither the Intercontinental Championship nor the United States Championship was defended in Saudi Arabia.

Seth Rollins was originally supposed to defend the title tonight in a Triple Threat match against Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle. Rollins had a bitter rivalry with Riddle that culminated in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules last month.

The Visionary recently began a feud with Mustafa Ali on the red brand and defeated Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory last week in a great match. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar answers the Open Challenge tonight on RAW.

