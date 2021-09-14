WWE changes its Twitter name after Big E's title win

WWE celebrated Big E’s world title victory by changing its name on Twitter to “BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION.”

Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against Randy Orton on this week’s episode of RAW. Following the match, Big E successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the gold from Lashley.

Although Big E is a SmackDown Superstar, he was allowed to appear on RAW due to his Money in the Bank victory in July. The Money in the Bank briefcase holder can choose to challenge a World Champion from RAW or SmackDown at a time of their choosing.

In recent weeks, The New Day member repeatedly teased during SmackDown segments with Paul Heyman that he could cash in on Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He also hinted on last week’s SmackDown that he could challenge for the WWE Championship instead.

Shortly before this week’s RAW, Big E tweeted that he planned to cash in his contract later in the night to become WWE Champion.

Following his cash-in, Big E kicked out of Lashley's spear before hitting his opponent with the Big Ending to win his first world title.

Big E was joined in the ring by fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after his win over Bobby Lashley.

The new WWE Champion said in a post-match interview that his victory was made even more special thanks to Kingston and Woods.

"I think the dream for anyone in any vocation or craft is getting to do really cool things to get to the top of your craft but to do it with your best friends," said Big E.

Moving forward, the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view is due to take place in Columbus, Ohio on September 26. It is currently unclear if the New Day member will defend his title at the event.

