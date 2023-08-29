WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H surprisingly enjoying AEW's success for one sole reason, believes wrestling star

Wrestling star Nick Aldis believes WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H enjoys AEW's success.

AEW, under Tony Khan's leadership, recently held their biggest show, All In, in their short history at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Over 80,000 fans reportedly attended the event, which witnessed several title changes.

During a recent interview with Niko Knows Best, Nick Aldis, who could soon join WWE, addressed the success of AEW. He also claimed Triple H enjoys it for one sole reason:

"[The success of All In is gonna light a fire in Triple H and Endeavor's a**es?] From my limited time dealing with him, I don't think he needs the fire lit ever. But I think he, look I don't wanna speak out, I think he kinds of enjoys that's happening. I think he knows that it's healthy for the business and I think in many ways he's glad that there's competition because he knows that it brings out the best in everyone," he said. [1:15:35 - 1:16:10]

Nick Aldis addressed in-ring retirement speculations amid rumors of joining the Stamford-based company. Check out the details here.

Is Nick Aldis joining WWE?

Nick Aldis has reportedly been backstage at Monday Night RAW. Rumors have suggested he would join the Stamford-based company in a producer role. During his interview with Niko Knows Best, the former NWA World Champion addressed these speculations.

The 36-year-old disclosed that nothing has yet become official:

"[Can you confirm or deny that you are a part of WWE at this time?] I can't really confirm or deny that. It's not... Nothing official," he said. [2:46 - 2:51]

The Stamford-based company never hired Nick Aldis because Bruce Prichard labeled him "very difficult to work with," says a veteran. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Niko Knows Best and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from the article's first half.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE