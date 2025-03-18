WWE claims former champion is "creating problems with everybody" ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE is currently on a European tour, bringing both RAW and SmackDown outside of the United States to international audiences on The Road to WrestleMania. Following this week's Monday night show, the company claimed a former multi-time champion is "creating problems with everybody" in pursuit of a major cause.

Rhea Ripley came out after the contract signing segment between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair on the March 17, installment of the red brand in Brussels, Belgium. The situation escalated when Mami attacked both the champion and the challenger before signing a contract for a Women's World Title match, despite her name not being on it.

The former Women's World Champion then seized the contract and fled the ring, heading backstage. Adam Pearce shouted at The Nightmare and asked her to hand over the contract after she insisted on adding herself to the title match at WrestleMania 41. Seconds later, a chaotic brawl ensued when The EST and The Genius of The Sky confronted Rhea Ripley.

In a video posted on Instagram, WWE stated that The Eradicator was deliberately causing chaos, aiming to insert herself into the Women's World Championship match at this year's Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

"@rhearipley_wwe is creating problems with everybody hoping it will result in her being added to the Women’s World Title Match at #WrestleMania…"

Veteran slams WWE fans after Rhea Ripley's segment on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his two cents on the incident involving Mami attacking Belair and SKY on the Monday night show. He discussed this on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Vince Russo criticized WWE fans' reactions to Rhea Ripley, suggesting her popularity required minimal effort. He implied that fans' enthusiasm was predictable and undeserved.

"You know, Chris, again; it's like we just keep going back to the same thing. Rhea Ripley never has to do anything and she's gonna go out there and they're going to pop for her and they're going to go crazy for it, you know, so it doesn't matter," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Nightmare will get an opportunity to participate in the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania.

