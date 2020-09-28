Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton faced off in an ambulance match in the co-main event of Clash of Champions 2020 and as expected, the match delivered. It was a match that didn't do favors to Drew McIntyre as a babyface, but ultimately, the result favored him as he defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship.

What was interesting, however, were the circumstances surrounding his victory. As you may know by now, Randy Orton had a long legends victim list before Clash of Champions, first taking out Edge, then Christian, Big Show, Ric Flair, and Shawn Michaels.

It seemed like the ghosts of Randy Orton's past came back to haunt him as he was attacked by Big Show while still inside the ring, attacked by Christian backstage near the merchandise stand, and then hit with a sweet chin music by Shawn Michaels on top of the ambulance.

Regardless, Drew McIntyre's streak of interesting WWE PPV matches continues and this was no different. However, unlike the other occasions, he needed assistance from legends and the cherry on the cake was the fact that Ric Flair, who defended Randy Orton before, drove the door-less ambulance.

Who's next for Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton?

It's hard to make a case for Randy Orton earning another WWE Championship opportunity after losing to Drew McIntyre the way he did at Clash of Champions 2020.

Drew McIntyre is now 2-0 against Randy Orton on PPV and unless The Viper won the title, nothing was done to indicate that we'll be getting a third match at Hell in a Cell 2020.

Since Randy Orton is rumored to be concluding his trilogy with Edge next year at WrestleMania 37, many expected him to defeat Drew McIntyre and win the WWE Championship. This aligns with the rumor from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE was thinking of having Randy Orton vs Edge 3 at WrestleMania be for the WWE Championship.

It's not out of the realm of possibility for Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship in late 2020 or early 2021, but for now, the reign of Drew McIntyre will continue.