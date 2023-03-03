WWE commentator apologizes to Chelsea Green for awkward moment that happened on RAW Talk

WWE commentator Byron Saxton feels bad for an awkward moment that happened between him and women's division star Chelsea Green during a recent interview.

Green has been a thorn in the side of everyone in the company ever since she made her return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion has found every opportunity to get herself seen by the WWE Universe, even if that means inserting herself into another talent's spotlight.

The latest example of this was during a recent edition of RAW Talk. Byron Saxton was interviewing Carmella when Green approached to tell The Princess of Staten Island about her latest fiasco renting a car. As Saxton looked on, Green berated him for invading their personal space, even though it was Green that was invading. Saxton has since taken to Twitter to apologize.

"@ImChelseaGreen. I sincerely apologize for the perceived intrusion I caused during your conversation."

Chelsea Green set a new record during Royal Rumble return

Chelsea Green has accomplished a lot during her pro-wrestling career. She has won multiple titles in IMPACT and on the independent circuit, she was also voted one of the top 50 female wrestlers in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. However, one of her biggest accolades is the infamous record she set during her WWE return earlier this year.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Green was eliminated after just five seconds, the fastest elimination in a Women's Rumble in history. The Canadian star may not wear this badge with honor, but she will forever be included in the WWE history books going forward.

One thing is for certain, Green will continue to play up her Karen character in WWE and will report anyone that gets in her way to Chief Creative Officer, Triple H. What do you think of her new persona? Sound off in the comments below.

