WWE commentator teases joining Edge's Judgment Day faction

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves has teased a potential move to Judgment Day and seems to be weighing up Edge's offer to join the faction.

The Rated-R Superstar formed The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 38, with Damian Priest being the first member to join the group. Rhea Ripley later joined the duo, while there have been teases over the last few weeks about a fourth member being added.

Following this week's RAW, Corey Graves posted a picture indicating that he's weighing up his options to potentially join Edge and company. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture of Graves on social media last week, hinting that the RAW commentator is one of the many that could join his faction.

Edge has, over the last few days, teased the addition of the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Paige, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan as a few others who could join the faction.

Corey Graves has been cleared to return to the WWE ring

Graves, who was forced to quit in 2014 due to concussion issues, recently revealed that he has been cleared to wrestle. The WWE RAW commentator, though, is not itching to get back to the ring and is not sure when he will lace up his boots once again. During an interview with The Illuminerdi, he said:

"So, it may happen six months from now, it may happen next year, or it may not happen at all, but I'm just trying to get myself physically and mentally into the best shape possible for whatever the world may have waiting for me."

The Pittsburgh native stated that he doesn't have any goals to accomplish inside the wrestling ring, but is learning more about the "business side of the wrestling business".

Will Graves join The Judgment Day? As the situation continues to unfold, time will tell what happens next.

