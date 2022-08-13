WWE commentator makes Game of Thrones reference during Scarlett Bordeaux's enigmatic SmackDown appearance

Scarlett Bordeaux was compared to a Game of Thrones character by Michael Cole during her appearance on WWE SmackDown.

Karrion Kross, alongside his wife Scarlett, made their shocking return on the previous episode of SmackDown. The duo entered the blue brand by attacking Drew McIntyre before they sent a warning to Roman Reigns.

On this week's show, the couple sent another threat to The Bloodline and The Scottish Warrior. Unfortunately for McIntyre, he was blindsided by Scarlett and The Usos while sending a message to Karrion.

During their backstage promo, the former NXT Champion stated that Drew and Roman must have it nice since they were "The Chosen Ones." He then said that him and his wife were forgotten and discarded like toys.

Kross added that they waited for the perfect time to strike. He claimed that he's going to show The Bloodline a new timeline. After their promo, they stalked Drew during his entrance on WWE SmackDown.

McIntyre addressed the return of Bordeaux and Kross before he was interrupted by the former. While she was making her entrance, SmackDown commentator Michael Cole compared Scarlett to Melisandre.

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG Michael Cole just compared Scarlett to Melisandre! Lmao shoutout Cole for the Game of Thrones reference #SmackDown Michael Cole just compared Scarlett to Melisandre! Lmao shoutout Cole for the Game of Thrones reference #SmackDown https://t.co/WXSg8cbJkz

Distracted by her, McIntyre didn't notice Jimmy and Jey coming from behind. The tag team champions then attacked Drew and turned their attention to Scarlett and had a verbal confrontation before walking away.

