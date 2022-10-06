WWE commentator points out major issues with Daniel Cormier as guest referee

WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith has a few concerns regarding Daniel Cormier officiating a huge match at Extreme Rules 2022.

WWE recently announced that UFC great Daniel Cormier would be the guest referee in the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules. This will be Cormier's first appearance on WWE television.

While speaking on the MMA on SiriusXM show, Smith questioned whether the WWE fanbase knows Cormier. Moreover, the 45-year-old thinks the MMA veteran doesn't have crossover popularity.

“Number one, ‘For all of you who don’t know who I am’ is a bad start. Number two, when he said, ‘I’m Daniel Cormier,’ did you hear anything [from the crowd]? If that had been The Rock, number one, I would have popped like crazy. ‘I’m The Rock.’ Pop like crazy again. When he went, ‘I’m Daniel Cormier,’ I kind of turned around and crickets. Am I alone in this?" said Smith. [H/T NoDQ]

Smith is also unsure if Cormier knows a referee's responsibilities inside the squared circle.

"They are communicating stuff to the wrestlers in the ring. DC is not going to do any of that. He just doesn’t know how. I’m not knocking the guy, he’s just not a producer, and that’s not what he does," said the RAW commentator.

The announcer seemed curious to find out how the former UFC Heavyweight Champion would potentially adapt to the improvisational nature of pro wrestling.

How was Daniel Cormier brought in as WWE guest referee?

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Daniel Cormier revealed that Seth Rollins reached out to him about officiating the Fight Pit Match on October 8.

The UFC legend is currently a commentator in the MMA company. He apparently called President Dana White to ask for permission to be in the match after his interaction with The Visionary.

White gave him the seal of approval as the UFC President knows how important the world of pro wrestling is for Cormier.

