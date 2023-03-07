WWE commentator responds to appreciation post involving Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio

WWE NXT commentator Vic Joseph got the opportunity to call the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series 2019.

The show revolved around the rosters of SmackDown, RAW, and NXT competing for "brand supremacy," the first of its kind involving the talent of the Wednesday show.

While Brock retained his title, there was a false-finish moment that teased the crowning of a new champion. The commentator responded to a fan posting this scene from the contest with the caption "Vic Joseph appreciation tweet" by calling it one of his favorite matches.

"I appreciate your appreciation - one of my favorite matches to have called - easy pick considering those involved which made my job easy," Vic Joseph wrote.

Vic Joseph @VicJosephWWE Angel Ferreira @AngelFerreiraDG Vic Joseph appreciation tweet.



Hell of a commentator. Vic Joseph appreciation tweet.Hell of a commentator. https://t.co/F8sCrepfIB I appreciate your appreciation - one of my favorite matches to have called - easy pick considering those involved which made my job easy twitter.com/angelferreirad… I appreciate your appreciation - one of my favorite matches to have called - easy pick considering those involved which made my job easy twitter.com/angelferreirad…

Corey Graves on why Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 match is not a bad idea

The other day, WWE posted a playlist titled "Brock Lesnar vs. Giants," which included his encounters with The Undertaker, Braun Strowman, and The Big Show, among others.

Another opponent will be added to the list at WrestleMania 39 of many superheavyweights that The Beast has tussled with in WWE over the years.

Corey Graves hyped up the match in the latest episode of his podcast, After The Bell, claiming that the bout will "fascinate" fans all over the world. He even pointed out the possibility of The Nigerian Giant picking up an upset win over Brock Lesnar.

“A win over Brock Lesnar would make Omos. People are going to be fascinated by seeing two larger-than-life human beings collide in the So-Fi Stadium. It's going to be a spectacle. I don't expect it to be long, I don't expect it to be...what's the word I'm looking for? Technically proficient. It's going to be ugly. It's going to be a car crash." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Graves continued:

"It's a semi-truck and a tractor-trailer coming full-force at one another at 100 miles an hour. It's going to be quick, it's going to be ugly. But if Brock Lesnar manages to hoist Omos up and deliver an F-5. There will not be a single a** in a single seat at So-Fi Stadium, or maybe even around the world. Tell me the prospect of seeing that visual. Doesn't it make you a little bit interested? Doesn't it make you salivate just a little bit?" (H/T Sportskeeda)

Meanwhile, a controversial former WWE Superstar has also favorably reacted to Brock's match against Omos on The Grandest Stage.

MVP has managed to keep the audience reasonably invested in this feud owing to his charm and charisma, something that many fans feel is lacking in the case of The Nigerian Giant.

Omos' manager has stated on the record that his inspiration for the current on-screen character is a WWE Hall of Famer. How MVP factors into the contest between his client and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 could be the difference maker for the giant.

Do you think Omos will manage to score the upset victory at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes