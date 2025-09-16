WWE comments after AJ Lee slaps Seth Rollins on RAW

WWE has sent a message after AJ Lee slapped Seth Rollins right in the middle of the ring on RAW tonight. Lee and CM Punk came face-to-face with Becky Lynch and Rollins on the red brand.At Wrestlepalooza, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will take on CM Punk and AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team match. The WWE Universe can't wait to see Lee back in action after 10 long years.Tonight on RAW, the two power couples came face-to-face in an epic moment, mere days before WWE Wrestlepalooza. At one point during the segment, Rollins said he hopes Punk doesn't leave her after Lynch is done with her at Wrestlepalooza. Lee had had enough and slapped Rollins hard. WWE posted the following reaction to the slap on its X handle:&quot;WE JUST KNOW THAT SLAP FELT GOOD 👋&quot;WWE @WWELINKWE JUST KNOW THAT SLAP FELT GOOD 👋AJ Lee took a major bump on WWE RAWWith Wrestlepalooza almost on the horizon, Lee finally took a big bump on RAW. During the closing seconds of the segment, Becky Lynch attacked Lee with a Man Handle Slam before joining Seth Rollins on the entranceway. The villainous couple thus had the last laugh tonight on RAW.It remains to be seen if Lynch and Rollins have it in them to put down Punk and Lee at Wrestlepalooza. Lee hasn't wrestled a match in the past 10 years, while Lynch has become quite possibly the biggest female star in wrestling during her hiatus.As far as Rollins and Punk go, the two men hate each other with every fiber of their being. It's been almost two years since Punk returned to WWE and Rollins still isn't happy over him coming back after bashing the company for years on end. He would love to beat the tar out of Punk in front of AJ at Wrestlepalooza.