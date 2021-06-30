WWE confirms the Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch wedding 

Following an initial tease on social media by Seth Rollins, WWE confirmed the news: Rollins and Becky Lynch are indeed getting married on Tuesday, June 29th.

Posting on both the WWE Twitter account and WWE.com itself, the company has confirmed that the two former multi-time world champions will tie the knot.

Here's the post.

Interestingly, WWE's online media division seems to have nearly as much information as other wrestling media outlets do. But, chances are good that fans will soon see, in the words of the WWE website, "more photos from the big day come flooding in." And, of course, Sportskeeda will report on them when they are available.

Seth and Becky have recently been one of WWE's power couples

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in WWE

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged in August of 2019, and they announced the news on the same social media platform, Instagram. The two stars were shortly thereafter put into a storyline together against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans for their respective WWE championships.

Following the 2020 Money in the Bank PPV, Lynch revealed she was pregnant with the couple's first child. She then gave the WWE RAW Women's Championship to the Women's Money in the Bank winner, Asuka. Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Rollins regularly appears on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He took some time off to celebrate the birth of his daughter, but he returned earlier this year.

Once again, Sportskeeda offers our warmest congratulations to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Edited by Colin Tessier