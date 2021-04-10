WWE confirms WrestleMania 37 Night One opening match

Like last year's event, WrestleMania 37 will be a two-night affair. The event will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and is the company's first pay-per-view with fans present since early 2020.

After a lot of speculation, WWE has finally confirmed the opening match of WrestleMania 37 Night One.

There has been much confusion over the headline and opening matches on the first show. Until recently, both the WWE Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship matches have been touted as "the main event." However, WWE has now cleared this up.

The WWE title match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will open the show. McIntyre headlined part two of WrestleMania 36, where he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Sharing the news on Twitter, WWE said:

Unlike other years, there will be no pre-show. Instead, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on a "WrestleMania special" edition of SmackDown, airing tonight. The SmackDown Tag Team Championship match will also air on tonight's episode.

Sasha Banks recently confirmed her position on the first WrestleMania 37 card

At WrestleMania 37, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will make history. The pair will be the first African-American women to have a singles match on a WrestleMania card. They will also be the second female headliners.

Bianca Belair reacted to the news online, saying:

"THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER! This is more than just about ME. This is more than just about US. Grateful. Blessed. We are creating History."

This will be both women's first singles match at WrestleMania. Sasha Banks has competed in five multi-woman matches so far, while Bianca Belair took part in the Women's Battle Royal in 2018. The news was also confirmed again by WWE tonight on Twitter.