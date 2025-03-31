WWE confirms WrestleMania Night One main event

WWE has finally revealed which one of its many high-profile bouts will be headlining WrestleMania Night One.

It may be a foregone conclusion to some, but the promotion confirmed on X/Twitter during RAW that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will close out the first night of WrestleMania 41. SmackDown viewers know that the Second City Saint got his wish during the contract signing, as Paul Heyman confirmed the triple threat would be "the" main event at the Show of Shows.

With that match placement confirmed, it's a guarantee now that John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be closing WrestleMania Night Two. The two faced off in a heated promo battle on RAW today in London, which ended with The Franchise Player attempting to hit his opponent with a cheap shot. Fortunately, The American Nightmare was able to get the last laugh with a Cross Rhodes.

Neither WWE Royal Rumble winner will main-event WrestleMania this year

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair both won the most grueling gauntlet in the promotion, the Royal Rumble match, guaranteeing them a title shot at WrestleMania. Normally, one of the winners would also main-event one of two nights at the Show of Shows. It's been a tradition that dates back decades.

With plenty of massive storylines happening and multiple sets of world titles, however, that doesn't seem to be happening this year. Jey Uso will get his Men's World Championship match against Gunther. Charlotte will indeed challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's WWE Championship. Neither, though, will close out either night of WrestleMania.

Fans have been split on Jey Uso's road to WrestleMania, with many feeling that he's been damaged by Triple H's booking. Whether that's true or not, Jey and Charlotte have lost out to two matches with much more fanfare.

