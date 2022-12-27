WWE considered reviving The Road Warriors at WrestleMania with Jimmy Fallon, former writer reveals

Jon Rineman recently recalled how American television host Jimmy Fallon was pitched to join forces with WWE legend Road Warrior Animal at WrestleMania 34.

Rineman previously worked as a writer for WWE and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In 2018, Fallon was discussed as a possible WrestleMania host before plans changed. The creative team came up with several ideas, including segments with 16-time world champion John Cena and then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

On his Turnbuckles Podcast, Rineman revealed that the writing team wanted Cena to place a sign on Fallon's back saying, "I want a match." In a separate segment, McMahon would have seen the sign and booked the WrestleMania host in an impromptu in-ring encounter:

"He runs into Vince McMahon, and there's a sign on the back," Rineman said, reading a pitch he received from WWE's writing team. "He [McMahon's character] thinks it's a great idea. When Jimmy tries to back out of the match, thinking it's not such a great idea, Vince McMahon can cut a passionate speech firing Jimmy up and making him ready to believe in himself." [25:36 – 25:50]

The pitch went on to say that Fallon "could dress up in apparel that looks like another one of our legendary tag teams, The Road Warriors." Rineman liked the idea and thought Fallon would have gone viral if he performed the Hall of Fame tag team's finisher alongside Road Warrior Animal:

"My what if, as I used to do back then, was, 'What if you did The Doomsday Device?' I was like, 'If you could get up on the rope and clothesline a guy, that would go viral and it would be all over the place.' And that's where we left it, and he didn't do it [host WrestleMania]. That was the last idea, Jimmy comes down as one of The Legion of Doom and does a high-flying move." [27:27 – 27:47]

Another creative team idea involved Kane carrying Fallon backstage after interrupting his opening monologue. Moments later, Strowman would have hung the TV personality on a hook in his dressing room before welcoming everyone to the show himself.

The night could have gotten even worse for Fallon during a confrontation with "two to three bad guys." At that point, The New Day would have stepped in to rescue the guest host.

Will Jimmy Fallon host WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39, also marketed as WrestleMania Hollywood, will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2, 2023. Due to its location, the two-night event is expected to feature star-studded names.

On December 10, The Miz tweeted that Fallon looked "ready for WrestleMania" after singer Miley Cyrus shaved his beard off. The WWE Superstar's comment prompted speculation that Fallon could appear on next year's show.

Fallon did not respond to The Miz, who has previously appeared on his talk show. However, he did like The A-Lister's tweet.

