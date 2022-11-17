WWE continues to restrict current stars appearances outside of the company - reports

WWE Superstars have reportedly been pulled from WrestleCade during Survivor Series weekend.

Triple H has gained a lot of power recently and the promotion has made changes that fans are mostly thrilled with. The Game has brought back stars like Mia Yim, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Bray Wyatt, Dexter Lumis, and more. The WWE Universe has seemingly enjoyed the product ever since Triple H was named Chief Content Officer. However, not everything has changed in the company yet.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the promotion pulled contracted talent from WrestleCade over Survivor Series weekend. Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett were pulled from the event. Chelsea Green, who has been rumored to be a potential signing by the company as of late, is currently still scheduled to appear.

WWE Superstar likely to return under Triple H

Bronson Reed, now known as JONAH, was released by the company in August 2021. It was a surprising move, as the 34-year-old has a unique look and has shown that he can compete in the ring.

Ringside News recently reported from a source who works very closely with Triple H that Reed will likely return to the company in the near future. Jonah debuted in Impact Wrestling at Turning Point last November but departed the company in May. He is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"We've heard a few names floating around when discussing former WWE Superstars the company might bring back. We were explicitly told by a tenured member of the creative team that they would "bet" #BronsonReed returns too." [H/T Ringside News]

While many fans have enjoyed the product more since Triple H gained power, there are some that have questioned his booking. Only time will tell whether The King of Kings' vision for WWE is best for business.

