WWE is not "convinced yet that Bron Breakker isn't working," says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker is undoubtedly one of the most energetic stars on the WWE roster today. As such, International Professional Wrestling Hall of Famer Bill Apter thinks the creative team is still putting all their chips on Breakker to build him further in the future.

Having had a stellar run in NXT, fans were anticipating just as electric of a storyline on the main roster for Breakker after his debut. Despite winning the Intercontinental Championship twice already, many have pointed out the lack of a significant story. Breakker is also slated for a match against Sheamus with the title at stake, for which the latter seems determined to go to any length.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the upcoming WWE match. He said:

"I think they are going to put Bron Breakker over Sheamus on this show. I don't think they are convinced yet that Bron Breakker isn't working. I think they are going to push him into a very strong position on here. It's going to be a real brawl. It's gonna be brutal on both sides. But they still believe in Bron Breakker, and they need to give him this victory, even if it means Sheamus not getting the title." [10:27 onwards]

Bron Breakker seems very confident about his WWE Intercontinental Title run

While Sheamus is not an opponent to be taken lightly, Bron Breakker does not seem too worried.

In a backstage interview on RAW, Breakker made it clear that he would not relinquish his title in the upcoming match against Sheamus. He even asked the Celtic Warrior to retire.

"I want you to look at this championship, Sheamus. It's mine. This is as close as you'll ever get to winning this title, because this Saturday, I'm gonna beat you and break you like an old man. So, why don't you do yourself a favor and retire?" Bron Breakker told Sheamus.

It remains to be seen how the match between the two WWE stars will pan out.

