WWE costume designer gives interesting new info on infamous Seth Rollins attire

WWE costume designer Sarath Ton has given new input on Seth Rollins' polka dot ring gear at WWE Hell in a Cell.

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, Cody Rhodes wrestled Seth Rollins in the namesake stipulation. The American Nightmare carried out these duties despite being injured with a pectoral bone torn completely off the shoulder. Rhodes was able to get the better of The Visionary despite the injury but hasn't been seen in the ring since.

Recently, a WWE gear designer gave new information on Rollins' infamous polka-dot attire for the match. The threads, obviously inspired by "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, were black and littered with yellow spots. Now, designer Sarath Ton has also explained the story of his gear, obviously used as part of his mind games with Cody Rhodes.

The designer noted on Notsam Wrestling that he wanted to stay close to Dusty Rhodes' original look.

"Then I sat down and was like, 'Nah, I think it'd be better if we stuck to how it originally looked, So I went and found football spandex, a matte black that doesn't have too much shine to it, a matte yellow, and just went super '80s. It looks simple, but you get the feel, the emotion behind it way more than if we did a bedazzled Seth Rollins look that was inspired by Dusty," said Sarath. [H/T WrestlingInc]

What has Seth Rollins been up to in the WWE?

Until recently, Seth Rollins reigned as United States Champion on Monday Night RAW.

Last Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames, The Visionary lost the championship in a triple-threat match with Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. Rollins looked set to retain until a spear from Lashley allowed Austin Theory to pick up the win.

He also lost a rematch to Austin Theory on a November 27 WWE Live Event as part of a Holiday tour.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Visionary confronted Theory and challenged him to a rematch, but the 25-year-old star refused to face him as he said he will do it on champs' terms.

