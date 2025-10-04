WWE creative clueless about Solo Sikoa's booking, feels wrestling veteran: "That doesn't make any sense" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo vehemently criticized Solo Sikoa's video package on SmackDown. The Street Champ once again appeared in a vignette on the blue brand.

This week on SmackDown, Solo hyped up the seven-foot-tall behemoth, Talla Tonga. Sikoa urged Tonga to unleash the monster inside him and destroy anyone who stood in the path of the MFTs. He added that Talla would be rewarded for his loyalty to the faction. This came after he introduced Tonga Loa and JC Mateo over the last two weeks.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that WWE creative was booking backwards. He felt Solo should have done these introduction vignettes before bringing them to the team. The veteran writer explained that the introductions should have happened before we saw the stable on TV. Vince felt the creative team didn't have any idea how to book the faction, and these video packages are too late.

"It's comical to me that now we're doing Solo Sikoa and his whole group, now we're doing vignettes on these guys, and now, we're introducing these guys. How many months after the fact? Isn't that the first thing you're supposed to do? Shouldn't we have had Solo introduce these guys one by one before we saw them as a group? That right there just tells you they have no clue what they're doing. You don't give these guys introductions after you've seen them on television for six months. That doesn't make any sense."

After introducing the three members of the MFT, Solo Sikoa noted that something was still missing. The star may have been referring to Tama Tonga, who has been out of action for a while.

