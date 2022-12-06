Creative discussed former WWE superstar becoming The Undertaker's "long lost son", says ex-Writer

WWE has been known to present some outlandish stories, and one angle that almost made it to air was for The Undertaker to have a long-lost son played by former superstar, Kaval.

The Deadman's persona has tied heavily to his family ties over the years, with his brother Kane being an integral part of his history. In the late 2000s, the company once considered having NXT season 2 winner Kaval become part of The Phenom's lineage.

Discussing this odd storyline was former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz, who disclosed on social media the various odd ideas that came up in the company's writing room.

"Things 'discussed' in my time at wwe: Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs, Kaval being Undertakers secret long lost son, Cena losing to Bray Wyatt via singing possessed child… wait, that one actually happened."

WWE did not choose to go with the story, and given that the angle would have been presented towards the tail end of The Deadman's in-ring career, it was probably a wise choice to shelve the idea.

Former WWE Champion tried to kiss The Undertaker

Until recently, The Phenom was known to always be in character for his entire WWE career, in order for the mystery of his persona to stay intact.

However, writing in his book Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, Chris Jericho revealed how during a WWE tour in 2005, he was able to bring a different side of The Undertaker.

"We were taping both shows in Tokyo, it was a rare tour that boasted both the RAW and Smackdown! rosters. The whole crew had gone out to Roppongi the night before and gotten totally shmammered. I don’t remember much about the whole evening, except for the fact that I spent a good portion of it trying to convince The Undertaker to let me kiss him on the lips. There was no way the Fonz was going to allow that to happen, but he did let me kiss him on the cheek, so it wasn't a total wash." (H/T Sportskeeda)

This past April, Taker's legendary 30-plus year run in the company was finally immortalized as he was quite deservedly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

