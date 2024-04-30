Vince McMahon-type error on Monday Night RAW; former WWE writer shares details (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how WWE portrayed NFL star Patrick Mahomes on RAW.

Mahomes accompanied current United States Champion Logan Paul on RAW this week. In fact, he was heavily involved in the action as he shared his Super Bowl rings with The Maverick so he could use them as a weapon and punch Jey Uso with them.

This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why WWE booked Mahomes as a heel on RAW. He pointed out that Patrick was a hero in Kansas City winning the Super Bowl three times for the Chiefs. He felt this was a major error that Vince McMahon could make but did not expect this from the current creative regime.

"So, Patrick Mahomes is a heel in Kansas City? I swear to God, I'm watching this and here's my first thought. If Vince McMahon was there, maybe Vince didn't know. Maybe Vince had no clue who Patrick Mahones was. How is Patrick Mahomes a heel in Kansas City?" [From 12:52 onwards]

Mahomes was a major highlight during the Logan Paul segment. He even had a staredown with former Universal Champion Braun Storwman who returned to WWE RAW this week.

It will be interesting to see if this little episode culminates in a major angle in the future.

