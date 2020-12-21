WWE creative pitches for Miz's cash-in on Drew McIntyre have "all sucked"

Tonight, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at the TLC pay-per-view. But apparently, the WWE creative team has already been asked to focus on ideas for what could occur after the match, instead of during it.

According to WrestleVotes, the WWE creative team has been asked to come up with ideas for the Miz's cash-in on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the TLC pay-per-view tonight. The ideas have been... less than impressive. The following report comes from WrestleVotes.

"Over the past day or so the creative team was directed to come up with ideas for a Miz cash in tonight on McIntyre and according to a source, "they all sucked". The issues creatively aren't exclusively on Vince."

Could the Miz cash in on Drew McIntyre tonight at WWE TLC?

So while many in the WWE Universe are quick to point the finger directly at Vince McMahon when it comes to the creative direction of the company right now, it seems that things aren't completely his fault.

Mr. McMahon does have the final say over everything that happens on WWE programming, but a lot of ideas still need to come through the creative team to reach McMahon's decision-making process, to begin with.

So, according to WrestleVotes source, the finger can be pointed at multiple people right now, not just Mr. McMahon.

What exactly will WWE do tonight at TLC to make sure fans tune into Monday Night RAW tomorrow? It needs to be something buzzworthy that will get people talking and excited to tune in.

But, with the way the Miz has been presented as of late, would a title change actually be something that the WWE Universe would want to tune in and see? We might found out soon enough.

WWE TLC airs at 7 PM EST tonight on the WWE Network.