WWE criticized for making John Cena vs. Randy Orton outcome too obvious (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently smashed the company for its booking of John Cena vs. Randy Orton. The two megastars are set to collide for the Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash later tonight.

Ad

Orton has been getting the upper hand against Cena in the exchanges leading up to Backlash. The Viper had already hit a couple of RKOs on The Franchise Player leading up to SmackDown. This week on the blue brand's show, Randy struck again, flattening the champ with an RKO after Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment on a body double.

This week on the BroDown podcast with host Mac Davis, Russo blasted the Triple H-led creative team for the predictability. He explained that it was evident that John Cena was retaining at Backlash, despite Randy Orton taking him down during their skirmishes. He felt WWE didn't even try to make the matchup intriguing and wondered why anyone would tune in to watch the PLE.

Ad

Trending

"I swear to God, man, everything is so freaking telegraphed. Orton hits Cena with three RKOs in three weeks, so what? You think Orton is gonna beat Cena? It's so telegraphed, Mac. It's like they don't even try to throw you off. Just based on predictability, I don't know why anybody would spend two minutes of their time watching that match. There is no way Orton would ever win that freaking match," he said. [From 11:50 onwards]

Ad

Ad

It will be a historic moment at Backlash as Randy Orton and John Cena renew their rivalry. It will be interesting to see who walks out of St. Louis as Undisputed WWE Champion.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More