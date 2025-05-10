WWE criticized for making John Cena vs. Randy Orton outcome too obvious (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently smashed the company for its booking of John Cena vs. Randy Orton. The two megastars are set to collide for the Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash later tonight.
Orton has been getting the upper hand against Cena in the exchanges leading up to Backlash. The Viper had already hit a couple of RKOs on The Franchise Player leading up to SmackDown. This week on the blue brand's show, Randy struck again, flattening the champ with an RKO after Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment on a body double.
This week on the BroDown podcast with host Mac Davis, Russo blasted the Triple H-led creative team for the predictability. He explained that it was evident that John Cena was retaining at Backlash, despite Randy Orton taking him down during their skirmishes. He felt WWE didn't even try to make the matchup intriguing and wondered why anyone would tune in to watch the PLE.
"I swear to God, man, everything is so freaking telegraphed. Orton hits Cena with three RKOs in three weeks, so what? You think Orton is gonna beat Cena? It's so telegraphed, Mac. It's like they don't even try to throw you off. Just based on predictability, I don't know why anybody would spend two minutes of their time watching that match. There is no way Orton would ever win that freaking match," he said. [From 11:50 onwards]
It will be a historic moment at Backlash as Randy Orton and John Cena renew their rivalry. It will be interesting to see who walks out of St. Louis as Undisputed WWE Champion.
