WWE criticized for wasting John Cena’s torch-passing moments; veteran writer wants redemption ending (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's last match. The star is finishing up his retirement tour.

Cena just has a few more dates left on his retirement tour. His next appearance will be at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Perth, Australia. He will be facing AJ Styles in a fan-demanded matchup. His last match is scheduled for December 13 in Washington, D.C., at Saturday Night's Main Event.

During this week's episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer explained that John Cena needed to win his final match. He felt the legendary star had already passed the torch on several occasions, and WWE did nothing with the new stars. He pointed out that John put over Austin Theory at WrestleMania, but Theory is not even on the roster currently. Russo argued that WWE should let the Cenation Leader cap off his career with a win.

"Bro, the right thing to do is to let him go out on top. You don't need Cena passing any torch. Cena passed the torch to a guy that's not on the roster anymore - Austin Theory. Cena has shown he has no problem passing the torch. But when you have him do a job to a guy that isn't even on the roster, let the guy go out on top. Give me a break."

John Cena has had an eventful 2025. After turning heel at Elimination Chamber, he went on to become a 17-time Champion. He's made some memorable matches against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Logan Paul.

His last match was at Wrestlepalooza against Brock Lesnar. Cena came up short against The Beast after six brutal F5s delivered by Brock.

