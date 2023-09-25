WWE: Current Champion leaves a two-word message before RAW

A current champion took to Twitter to post a strong message before WWE RAW. He claimed to be running the entire show along with his stablemates.

The Judgment Day is one of the most popular factions in the company. The group formed by Edge has achieved unprecedented success. All the members of the faction have achieved success individually as well. Ahead of this week's RAW, Damian Priest tweeted about being the main attraction of the show.

One-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions posted an image of himself and his tag partner Finn Balor on Twitter. The picture also featured Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The team of Owens and Zayn will be challenging the current champions this week on RAW. It may be noted that it was the same team that Balor and Priest defeated to win the championship gold. Priest has sent a direct message to the challengers ahead of the contest.

Have a look at the tweet below:

The Judgment Day has been the center of attention in WWE for a long time. Damian Priest is not far off with his claim. It will be intriguing to see how long the faction continues to lay its dominance.

The Judgment Day is looking for more WWE superstars to join them

Despite their sheer dominance, the members of The Judgment Day are looking to expand their faction. They have approached multiple superstars with a proposal regarding the same in the past.

Finn Balor once invited AJ Styles to join him and his group. The former WWE Champion declined the offer, sparking a feud between The Judgment Day and The Phenomenal.

Finn Balor has also used JD McDonagh's help in his matches. The inaugural Universal Champion has always wanted other members to accept McDonagh as a member. Balor's fellow Irishman also gifted Damian Priest a customized Money in the Bank briefcase. Despite being a constant ally to the group, McDonagh has not joined the faction officially.

Former Bloodline member Jey Uso was the latest potential target for The Judgment Day. The former Tag Team Champion joined RAW a few weeks ago. With everyone trying to avoid Uso, Dominik Mysterio wanted to talk him into joining the faction. Following that, all the male members of The Judgment Day tried to help Jey Uso during his match against Drew McIntyre. Their involvement only cost Jey Uso the fight, and he declined the offer after superkicking all three of them.

It has resulted in a potential love triangle storyline between Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

It has resulted in a potential love triangle storyline between Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.