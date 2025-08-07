"WWE has decided not to renew my contract" - Karrion Kross could make a big announcement in major angle, says wrestling veteran 

Karrion Kross' WWE future continues to be a mystery, as it was recently reported that the company hadn't yet offered a new deal to him and his wife, Scarlett. Amid this, Bully Ray has proposed a wild angle, saying WWE could utilize his contract situation on TV, with him publicly announcing his departure from the promotion.
Kross had a marquee match at SummerSlam 2025, where he lost to Sami Zayn. He subsequently missed the following episode of RAW, with reports suggesting that he wasn't scheduled for the show and that his contract was yet to be renewed.
Though this could mean Karrion Kross' career in the global juggernaut could be coming to an end, Bully Ray wants this to be turned into a storyline that plays out on TV.
Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray stated that WWE should have Kross announce that his contract wasn't extended. He added that this would make him an anti-establishment figure who revolts against those in power.
"What if Karrion Kross took to social media, much like Truth did, and says, 'The WWE has decided not to renew my contract, right?' And then the Karrion Kross fans are mad, right? And then Karrion Kross speaks, 'You know what? I’ll be at Monday Night RAW in the parking lot.' And have Karrion Kross show up to Monday Night RAW in the parking lot with the fans behind him, saying, 'You can’t stop the movement. You can’t silence us. You can’t stop us.' I would do that for months," said Ray. (H/T - TJRWrestling)
Paul Heyman on the Karrion Kross-WWE situation
In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman shared his two cents on the ongoing speculation about Karrion Kross' future, the global juggernaut.
The Oracle stated that Kross and Scarlett had organically gotten popular with fans and that they deserved to be rewarded for their work by getting a push.
"The audience is calling for him to be a bigger star. And if we don't deliver it on a timetable that an impatient audience, an impassioned audience, is going to like, they are going to get behind him even more. Which is great. They are making him a star. We're not shoving him and Scarlett down anybody's throats; the audience itself is making him a star, and indeed, perhaps, a top star," said Heyman.
It remains to be seen if WWE pays any heed to the growing support for Kross and Scarlett and offers them a new deal to stay under the company's umbrella.
