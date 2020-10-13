The second night of the WWE Draft is fully underway and just like the first night, it appears as though WWE is throwing in a token draft or two with an actual brand swap.

Either way, it's been a significant night of drafts, with the two tag team Champions having to exchange titles after being drafted to the opposite brands. In the third round of the WWE Draft, here are the five names that were assigned their brands:

RETRIBUTION - RAW

Lars Sullivan - SmackDown

Keith Lee - RAW

King Corbin - SmackDown

Alexa Bliss - RAW

For RETRIBUTION, it's business as usual on RAW. While the faction made an impact on SmackDown, they've been more or less exclusive to RAW for a while now and that will continue with Mercedes Martinez out of the group and Mustafa Ali as the leader and the mastermind.

Lars Sullivan, who has been in a bit of controversy once more due to his social media activity appeared on RAW and wreaked havoc on John Morrison the way he did to Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle on SmackDown a few days ago. He was assigned to the SmackDownbrand.

RAW will continue to bask in Keith Lee's glory as he was kept on Monday Night RAW in the WWE Draft. He will be expected to feud with another new RAW member - Braun Strowman.

King Corbin's story will continue on SmackDown as he was drafted to the blue brand yet again.

As for Alexa Bliss, her return to RAW after a year in the WWE Draft only further confirms that she will remain with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt going forward in what many consider to be the most enticing character change along with Roman Reigns. This may just be the end of the dream Fiend vs Roman Reigns match that we could have seen at WrestleMania 36.

The fallout of round 3 of the WWE Draft

The WWE Draft round three was another one where there was only one actual brand swap. Lars Sullivan was already on SmackDown before his injury in June 2019, so he's essentially continuing where he left off.

Alexa Bliss is back on RAW after a year and it will be interesting to see how her character continues to develop.