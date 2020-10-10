WWE Draft 2020 Full Round 3 Results: The Mysterio's move to SmackDown, Former Tag Team Champions move to RAW

The third round of the WWE Draft is in the books and five moves have been made - with two big brand changes. Stephanie McMahon first revealed that Ricochet would be the initial pick of round three, staying on Monday Night RAW.

The second pick of the WWE Draft saw Jey Uso stay on SmackDown. While Naomi's move to RAW in the previous round would normally mean that her husband would follow her, that isn't the case this time around. Perhaps due to the taping schedules and the lack of traveling in 2020, it doesn't matter whether WWE "separates" couples.

The third pick of the WWE Draft was Mandy Rose, who will be staying on Monday Night RAW. Mandy Rose was the first to have her brand shifted before the draft in a storyline with The Miz and John Morrison.

In what was perhaps the biggest move of the round, both Rey and Dominik Mysterio will be moving to SmackDown - following Seth Rollins in the process. Seth Rollins would get drafted to SmackDown for the first time in four years. Rey and Dominik Mysterio following him to SmackDown is a gamechanger.

Dominik Mysterio has been one of the heavily-featured superstars on RAW since his arrival and debut.

The last pick of the round of the WWE Draft was another brand change, with The Miz and John Morrison moving to RAW. The duo reformed on SmackDown earlier in 2020 when John Morrison made his return and they found brief tag team Championship success.

What are the consequences of the 3rd round of the WWE Draft?

Each pick of the WWE Draft brings its own set of consequences:

Ricochet: Ricochet hasn't been the most heavily-featured star on RAW, but his feud with The Hurt Business has given him regular TV time. We expect his upward trajectory to continue at a slow and steady pace.

Jey Uso: It would have been tough to put Jey Uso on RAW since he is set to challenge for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell in an 'I Quit' match.

Mandy Rose: Otis was drafted to SmackDown, marking an abrupt end to his storyline with The Miz and John Morrison. For Mandy Rose, she will likely continue her newly-formed tag team with Dana Brooke on RAW.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio: In what could be considered perhaps the most interesting pick of the round and one of the most interesting overall picks of the WWE Draft, Rey and Dominik Mysterio will be on SmackDown. It doesn't strike anyone as a 'necessary' move to make, but we fully expect Dominik to get the same TV time and push on SmackDown.

The Miz and John Morrison: WWE perhaps felt that The Miz and John Morrison needed a change in scenery. Perhaps` it's for the best since RAW needs more tag team title challengers.