WWE Draft 2020 Night 2 Full Round 4 Results: Returning star shifts to RAW, Sami Zayn's brand status revealed

Round 4 of the WWE Draft 2020 second night is in the books. While it wasn't as star-studded as the previous rounds, there were some important drafts. Here is what it looked like:

Elias - RAW

Sami Zayn - SD

Lacey Evans - RAW

Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura - SD

Sheamus - RAW

Round 4️⃣ complete.



What has been the biggest #WWEDraft shocker of the night so far? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7TcCdUScvg — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020

Arguably the most notable name on this WWE Draft round four list is Elias, who returned for the first time in nearly half a year after being written out due to a legitimate injury. Elias was involved in the Sheamus-Jeff Hardy storyline, particularly in the framed accident where Jeff Hardy was arrested for alleged drunk driving before being acquitted by the police.

It only makes sense that Elias attacked Jeff Hardy in his triple threat match on the WWE Draft special on RAW against AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, setting up a feud.

For Sami Zayn, his story will continue on SmackDown as the Intercontinental Champion. With The Hurt Business staying on RAW and Bobby Lashley as the United States Champion, it was a predictable draft. However, we do wonder why the Intercontinental Champion was only assigned his brand on night two round four of the WWE Draft. One would imagine that Champions would get a priority draft.

Either way, Lacey Evans is back on RAW. Seemingly following "The Miz route", Evans has now changed brands on both WWE Drafts since her debut early last year. Lacey Evans has concluded her run on SmackDown and as of night two of the WWE Draft, she is back on RAW in a new playing field.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will remain on SmackDown and will be expected to challenge the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

The final Draft of round four saw Sheamus move back to RAW. He returned from a year-long hiatus to feud with Jeff Hardy. There wasn't too much for him to do on SmackDown after losing the feud, which is why the move to RAW in the WWE Draft makes sense.

Which was the game-changing move in round four of the WWE Draft night two?

One could argue that Elias is the best draft made in this round, but Sami Zayn is still the Intercontinental Champion. Lacey Evans may continue to be a consistent title challenger and could find her RAW Women's Championship aspirations fulfilled on RAW.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will be title challengers while Sheamus might be in a similar position to what he was on SmackDown.