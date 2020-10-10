WWE Draft 2020 Night One: Every undrafted Superstar from the first night of the event

While the likes of Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins were obviously going to be drafted during the first night of the 2020 WWE Draft, there were also several names that were not picked by either brand. The likes of Humberto Carrillo and Murphy were among the names that were not chosen by either RAW or SmackDown.

Undrafted Superstars after Night One Of the WWE Draft 2020

When performers were not drafted in last year's event, WWE deemed that they were free agents and was eligible to sign with either brand. It helped to fill up the rosters. Injuries, departures and other factors had obviously impacted on how the rosters of each show would look. But to keep things fresh, the draft was much-needed.

A side product of the WWE Draft is that not everyone gets picked by either brand. Night 1 saw 20 WWE Superstars/groups drafted and eight stars/teams left without a home. Among the names were Tucker of Heavy Machinery, Carrillo, Elias, Murphy and Shorty G. Mickie James was also left undrafted as were the Lucha House Party.

Seth Rollins was drafted to SmackDown so he may be completely done with Murphy. Tucker will probably sign with the Blue brand since his partner, Otis, did get drafted to Friday nights. As for the rest of the names, they'll find a home early next week. Elias might also be returning from an injury that took him out of the Intercontinental Championship tournament earlier this spring.