WWE Draft 2021 Night Two, Round 2&3 Results: Seth Rollins follows Edge to RAW; SmackDown adds more firepower to Women's division

Seth Rollins is set to continue his feud with Edge as he moved to Monday Night RAW during Night Two of WWE Draft 2021. SmackDown has gained some incredible firepower in terms of the Women's division as they drafted Xia Li and Shayna Baszler during round three.

Edge and Rollins have been feuding for quite some time and The Messiah made it even more personal by invading the WWE Hall Of Famer's house last week.

In other picks on round two, the pair of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs stayed on SmackDown while US Champion Damian Priest was retained by RAW.

Sheamus was the final pick in round two and he made his way back to SmackDown after a stellar run on the red brand.

Round three of Night Two of the WWE Draft saw AJ Styles and Omos get retained by RAW and the red brand also added Kevin Owens to its ranks. SmackDown, on the other hand, added some much-needed talent to their Women's division in the form of Shayna Baszler and Xia Li.

Ahead of the WWE Draft, the female roster on the blue brand has been a bit thin and fans have been asking for reinforcements. Baszler has been on a tear recently while Li has been one of the brightest stars on NXT.

The WWE Draft has certainly shaken up both the RAW and SmackDown rosters

The WWE Draft 2021 has surely given RAW and SmackDown a host of new feuds. This has been one of the sticking points for WWE recently as fans have been complaining about the amount of rematches they have been seeing on both shows.

Edge and Rollins are expected to conclude their feud soon and move on to new challenges.

SmackDown has made some smart picks, especially in the women's side of things, as Charlotte Flair is set to lead the division into a new direction.

The likes of Baszler and Li will be serious threats to The Queen and her position on the blue brand.

