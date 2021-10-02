WWE Draft 2021, Round 2 results: Roman Reigns gets a new challenger on SmackDown, top faction splits

WWE Draft 2021 has begun on SmackDown and we already have some major surprises in the first two rounds. There were three swaps in round two as Drew McIntyre, New Day, and Edge got drafted to new brands.

Round 1 of the draft saw Friday Night SmackDown pick Universal Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, while Monday Night RAW picked WWE Champion Big E and Bianca Belair.

Round two of WWE Draft 2021 saw multiple swaps, and the company is indeed shaking up the roster of both brands.

Drew McIntyre moves to SmackDown at WWE Draft 2021

The first pick in round two of WWE Draft 2021 was the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who has now moved over to SmackDown from RAW.

The Scottish Warrior was the overall first pick in last year's draft. On RAW Talk earlier this week, McIntyre claimed that if he gets drafted to the blue brand, he's coming after the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Fans will be excited to see these two megastars have a proper feud on SmackDown.

Round two of WWE Draft 2021 continued with the red brand picking the RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, RK-Bro. The two have been absolutely incredible together and have uplifted the tag team roster of the red brand over the last few months.

Next, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods changed brands and got drafted to SmackDown. With this, New Day's mini-reunion on RAW has ended as the faction is forced to split once again.

The last pick of round two of WWE Draft 2021 saw Monday Night RAW pick Hall Of Famer, Edge. This was the first time since 2010 that the Rated-R Superstar has been in the WWE Draft.

