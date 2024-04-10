WWE: Drew McIntyre issues a chilling warning to CM Punk

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has put CM Punk on notice after shattering his WrestleMania 40 moment.

The Scottish Psychopath locked horns with Seth "Freakin" Rollins at The Showcase of The Immortals. The Second City Saint joined the commentary for the bout. McIntyre's dream came true as he won World Heavyweight Champion in front of a roaring crowd. But after an epic battle, the 38-year-old star got a little too carried away and rubbed his celebration in Punk's face, before getting attacked by him.

This led to The Judgment Day member Damian Priest finally cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and snatching the world title from Drew McIntyre just a few minutes after he won it at 'Mania. The same thing happened on Monday Night RAW when the former AEW star cost the Scotsman another shot at the World Heavyweight Title during the Fatal Four-Way match.

Taking to X/Twitter, Drew McIntyre reflected upon the most horrifying moment of his professional wrestling career and asserted he would never forgive CM Punk for ruining his WrestleMania moment.

"I will never forgive CM Punk for ruining this moment," he wrote.

Check out the former WWE Champion's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns to face CM Punk upon his WWE return would be awesome, says veteran

Former WWE star Matt Morgan suggested that The Second City Saint should potentially clash with Roman Reigns. After losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, it had been reported that The Tribal Chief would be on a hiatus for some time.

Meanwhile, The Best in the World has been on the sidelines since Royal Rumble 2024 due to an injury. Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan was on board with the idea of CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns.

"[Punk vs Roman, I feel like that would be awesome.] Oh, yeah. That would be," he said.

Watch the video below:

It remains to be seen if World Wrestling Entertainment unfolds more layers into the ongoing feud between McIntyre and Punk for a blockbuster match down the line at any premium live event.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you want to see CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion