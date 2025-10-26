WWE drops blockbuster announcement; TNA, Evolve & AAA involved

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 26, 2025 00:45 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: star
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE recently made a huge announcement for a massive show during the NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event. The show will feature TNA, AAA, and Evolve as well.

Ad

After WWE Crown Jewel and NXT Halloween Havoc this month, the Triple H-led creative team is planning another stacked month for the fans. On November 1, the company will showcase Saturday Night's Main Event, featuring some incredible matches, including Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship and CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship.

The Stamford-based promotion will then gear toward this year's Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, which will most likely feature The GOAT: John Cena. However, before Survivor Series, the company is planning two big shows next month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At NXT Halloween Havoc, WWE announced that NXT Gold Rush is scheduled for November 18 and 25. The show will feature stars from the developmental show, TNA Wrestling, AAA, and Evolve. It should also be noted that championships from all of these shows will be on the line at the two-week event.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

"On November 18 and November 25, The Theatre at Madison Square Garden hosts a historic two-week spectacle, NXT Gold Rush. For the first time ever, championships from NXT, TNA, AAA, and Evolve are defended."
Ad
Ad

NXT Halloween Havoc kicked off to a great start with Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater emerging victorious against Mr. Iguana and La Parker. Later tonight, The Hardy Boyz will also be in tag team action as they will face DarkState with the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line.

Blake Monroe and Zaria will also lock horns for the NXT Women's North American Championship. This match was made official after Sol Ruca got injured. Instead of vacating the Women's North American Title, Ruca's teammate decided to defend it against Monroe.

It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels and Triple H have planned for the Stamford-based promotion's shows in November.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications