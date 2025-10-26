WWE drops blockbuster announcement; TNA, Evolve & AAA involved

WWE recently made a huge announcement for a massive show during the NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event. The show will feature TNA, AAA, and Evolve as well.After WWE Crown Jewel and NXT Halloween Havoc this month, the Triple H-led creative team is planning another stacked month for the fans. On November 1, the company will showcase Saturday Night's Main Event, featuring some incredible matches, including Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship and CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship.The Stamford-based promotion will then gear toward this year's Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, which will most likely feature The GOAT: John Cena. However, before Survivor Series, the company is planning two big shows next month.At NXT Halloween Havoc, WWE announced that NXT Gold Rush is scheduled for November 18 and 25. The show will feature stars from the developmental show, TNA Wrestling, AAA, and Evolve. It should also be noted that championships from all of these shows will be on the line at the two-week event.&quot;On November 18 and November 25, The Theatre at Madison Square Garden hosts a historic two-week spectacle, NXT Gold Rush. For the first time ever, championships from NXT, TNA, AAA, and Evolve are defended.&quot;NXT Halloween Havoc kicked off to a great start with Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater emerging victorious against Mr. Iguana and La Parker. Later tonight, The Hardy Boyz will also be in tag team action as they will face DarkState with the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line.Blake Monroe and Zaria will also lock horns for the NXT Women's North American Championship. This match was made official after Sol Ruca got injured. Instead of vacating the Women's North American Title, Ruca's teammate decided to defend it against Monroe.It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels and Triple H have planned for the Stamford-based promotion's shows in November.