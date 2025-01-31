WWE drops blockbuster tease for legendary 17-time champion to appear at the Royal Rumble; hasn't wrestled in 300 days

WWE recently dropped a major tease for a legendary 17-time champion's possible appearance at this year's Royal Rumble. The champion being referred to is none other than The Rock. The Brahma Bull has won the WWE Championship eight times, the WCW Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the Tag Team Championship five times.

At the start of last year, The People's Champion made his electrifying return to World Wrestling Entertainment and joined forces with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. At WrestleMania XL Night One on April 6, 2024, The Final Boss teamed up with his cousin to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This was The Rock's last match in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, he recently returned to WWE TV on RAW's Netflix debut and rumors have since been circling on social media about his in-ring return at this year's Royal Rumble.

Amid these rumors, Netflix recently dropped a major hint about The Final Boss' possible appearance on February 1, 2025. The streaming platform dropped a teaser for the Royal Rumble, which showcased several big stars, including John Cena and Roman Reigns. However, if fans look closely at the countdown in the video, they can spot The Brahma Bull's face in the number one graphic.

Check out a screenshot of The Rock's face in the Netflix teaser below:

Screenshot of The Rock's face [Image credit: Netflix.com]

Former WWE writer wants to see The Rock in the Royal Rumble

During a recent edition of The Coach and Bro Show, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he was hoping the Triple H-led creative team was keeping The Rock's appearance at the Royal Rumble a secret.

Russo also mentioned that he wanted to see The Final Boss show up at the last spot in the Rumble.

"I'm still keeping hope that they're laying low, they're not saying anything, they're totally burying it, and Rock comes out at number 30," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Rock's possible appearance at the Royal Rumble.

