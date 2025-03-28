WWE has embarrassing botch on SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 28, 2025 22:28 GMT
Tonight
Tonight's SmackDown took place in front of a lively crowd in London, UK [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE had an embarrassing botch during tonight's episode of SmackDown. Randy Orton had a confrontation tonight on SmackDown, and it led to a singles match between the two former WWE Champions.

Ad

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown and was interrupted by Randy Orton. The Viper praised Rhodes for having the guts to leave the company in the past and told him that he changed the wrestling business for the better. The American Nightmare held back tears during Orton's words, but Drew McIntyre interrupted to ruin the moment.

McIntyre insulted both stars, and Orton went for an RKO when he got into the ring, but The Scottish Warrior escaped. Ahead of the legend's match against McIntyre, the promotion showed a graphic that featured a botch. The graphic showed the new version of the World Heavyweight Championship that was introduced in 2023, but the 44-year-old has never won that version of the title. McIntyre went on to defeat Orton after Kevin Owens interfered in the match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the botch in the image below:

Cody Rhodes will be defending his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 next month. Orton made it known that he would be coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship down the line but added that he would tell Rhodes to his face when the time was right.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी