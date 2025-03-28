WWE has embarrassing botch on SmackDown

WWE had an embarrassing botch during tonight's episode of SmackDown. Randy Orton had a confrontation tonight on SmackDown, and it led to a singles match between the two former WWE Champions.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown and was interrupted by Randy Orton. The Viper praised Rhodes for having the guts to leave the company in the past and told him that he changed the wrestling business for the better. The American Nightmare held back tears during Orton's words, but Drew McIntyre interrupted to ruin the moment.

McIntyre insulted both stars, and Orton went for an RKO when he got into the ring, but The Scottish Warrior escaped. Ahead of the legend's match against McIntyre, the promotion showed a graphic that featured a botch. The graphic showed the new version of the World Heavyweight Championship that was introduced in 2023, but the 44-year-old has never won that version of the title. McIntyre went on to defeat Orton after Kevin Owens interfered in the match.

Check out the botch in the image below:

Cody Rhodes will be defending his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 next month. Orton made it known that he would be coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship down the line but added that he would tell Rhodes to his face when the time was right.

