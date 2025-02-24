WWE employee speculates a monstrous twist in John Cena and The Rock's WrestleMania story

What is the story between The Rock and John Cena at WWE WrestleMania? They have always been enemies on-screen. Sam Roberts wonders if the two could align at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas 14 years after their rivalry commenced.

At WrestleMania 27, The Rock cost John Cena the WWE Championship against The Miz. Their egos clashed in a 'Once in a Lifetime' main event at WrestleMania 28. Rock beat John, and Cena took a year to find redemption. He ultimately conquered The Final Boss at WrestleMania 29.

Last year, at WrestleMania XL, Cena and Rock were once again on opposite sides as they were out to assist Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, respectively, in the main event.

Sam Roberts explored a scenario on the Notsam Wrestling podcast — The Final Boss costs The American Nightmare the Undisputed WWE Title in the WrestleMania 41 main event against the 16-time World Champion. Roberts strongly believes this could happen if Rhodes refuses Rock's offer at Elimination Chamber 2025, and Cena wins the titular contest.

This could create a monstrous wave in the professional wrestling industry, as Cena has never turned heel since becoming a main event player in the game two decades ago:

"John Cena is so obsessed with being a 17-time WWE Champion. That's the same guy we saw go to a press conference and say, 'Yeah, I don't need a qualifier. I'm just gonna go ahead and enter this match because I've earned it,' that energy is what comes to WrestleMania," Sam Roberts said. [From 23:52 to 24:16]

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody Rhodes will respond to The Final Boss' offer. The two are booked for an in-ring segment at the event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Will John Cena prevail at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto?

John Cena failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. This was the final Rumble of his wrestling career. Immediately after, he announced that he would attempt to main event WrestleMania again by competing in the Elimination Chamber.

But the Men's Chamber has become stacked since his announcement. CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins are all looking for the same spot that Cena wants to be in.

Could John Cena headline his final WrestleMania before retirement? We will find out in a few days.

