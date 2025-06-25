WWE has ended Jey Uso's push; being sent back to the tag team division, claims wrestling veteran 

Jey Uso suffered another heartbreak on this week's WWE RAW when he failed to qualify for the King of the Ring Tournament final after losing to Cody Rhodes. Jonathan Coachman feels this loss has marked the end of his push as a singles star and that he could soon be relegated back to the tag team division.

Jey's fans were hoping to see him get back into the title picture after he dropped the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther a few weeks back. However, Cody Rhodes brought his A-game on WWE RAW and dashed the former Bloodline member's hopes of making it to Night of Champions 2025. Cody will now face Randy Orton in the final of the tournament on June 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While reviewing RAW on Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman shared a rather grim take on what could lie ahead for Jey Uso. Coachman believes WWE could soon end Jey's main event experiment and that by SummerSlam 2025 in August, he could be back with his brother Jimmy Uso in the tag team division.

"Maybe it’s just me, but it was less than three months ago that Jey Uso climbed the top of the mountain. We’re like, ‘He’s going to change his career. He’s going to be a single superstar.’ That lasted 51 days. He loses to Gunther and tonight, he loses clean to Cody Rhodes. It would have done nothing to Cody, but what it would have done for Jey to win that? So tonight again, they’re burying Jey Uso and probably by the time we get to SummerSlam, he is going to be nothing more than a tag team wrestler again," Jonathan Coachman said. (H/T - TJRWrestling)

Vince Russo also thinks WWE has buried Jey Uso

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out how WWE seemingly buried Jey Uso during his match with Cody Rhodes. Russo pointed out that while Jey was unable to pin Cody even after hitting two Superkicks and a Cross Rhodes, the latter won by simply planting one Cross Rhodes.

"I don't know if they realize they're doing stuff on purpose, I don't know. But two Superkicks and a Cross Rhodes can't beat Cody. But one Cross Rhodes can beat Jey. That buries Jey. I don't know if they realize that or not. I'm watching this. He gives him two Superkicks, the Cross Rhodes, and Cody pops back up and goes to the corner. Jey, do you not understand that it buries you, bro? Then, Cody does the one Cross Rhodes and it's over."

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Jey going forward as a singles star. Even reports have suggested that he could be reuniting with Jimmy Uso soon.

