WWE is evolving into a "bad product," says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently expressed his frustrations about WWE, claiming that the product is deteriorating. According to him, this could ultimately lead to the company's downfall sooner or later.

Russo has always been very critical about certain aspects of the Stamford-based promotion, including the storylines at times. Recently, he indicated that the addition of Penta and Rey Fenix is another example of how Triple H is negatively affecting the company.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that the wrestling company was a shell of what it had been before. He said he was sure the company was going downhill sooner or later.

"The bastardizing of the product has been going on for a very long time. And I am telling you, bro, I don't care what anybody says, a bad television product is going to catch up with them. I am just telling you. I don't know when; it could be 3 years from now. I don't know when it's going to be. But I am sorry, there is no way you are gonna continue to put on a bad product and do this kind of business." [5:04 onwards]

The WWE veteran thinks both Tony Khan and Triple H are marks

According to Vince Russo, neither Triple H nor Tony Khan is treating wrestling like a business.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran discussed how both men were making poor business decisions. He stated:

"I have said it a million times. Tony Khan's a mark, Triple H is a mark, they are a mark. They are not making business decisions. They are making wrestling mark decisions." [3:51 onwards]

It remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do in WWE next.

