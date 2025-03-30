  • home icon
  • Triple H called "a mark" after recent reported signing by WWE veteran: "They are not making business decisions" (Exclusive)

Triple H called "a mark" after recent reported signing by WWE veteran: "They are not making business decisions" (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:55 GMT
What is Triple H planning next? (via WWE.com)
Recent reports of a new signing to WWE have created quite a buzz in the community. However, a veteran believes that Triple H is not making the right decision regarding it.

The signing being talked about is Rey Fenix, who is seemingly set to appear on SmackDown sooner rather than later. The decision to have him not join Penta on RAW has prompted discussion, considering the two were a successful tag team in AEW. According to Vince Russo, the recruitment of Fenix is by itself indicative of Triple H making poor business decisions.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo referred to both Triple H and Tony Khan as marks and stated that they were thinking like wrestling enthusiasts rather than like businessmen looking to make profits. He said:

"I have said it a million times. Tony Khan's a mark, Triple H is a mark, they are a mark. They are not making business decisions. They are making wrestling mark decisions." [3:51 onwards]

The WWE veteran believes Triple H is catering to the marks

According to Vince Russo, the recent events in WWE, including the new signing, indicate that Triple H is no longer thinking about gaining casual fans.

During the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran addressed a question regarding whether the decision to separate Rey Fenix and Penta was to give them singles runs. He stated:

"Probably but then again, that is so catering to the freaking marks man. I swear to god, they trying to get new fans, and a masked audience is not even on their radar anymore. I mean, what casual fan is gonna know these were the Lucha Brothers on AEW? I mean, nobody is gonna know that. And not only that, bro, but nobody cares. But that's exactly, that's exactly why they are doing this. " [0:49 onwards]
It remains to be seen if the Lucha Brothers will reunite in WWE down the line.

