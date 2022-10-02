"Broke my nose in three places"- WWE executive recalls Brock Lesnar kicking a wall in his face

WWE executive Bruce Prichard recently shared a wild story involving Brock Lesnar, where the latter accidentally broke his nose.

Aside from executive duties, Prichard was responsible for producing backstage segments during Lesnar's first run in the company between 2002-2004. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, a fan spotted an artwork on the wrestling veteran's wall that showed him with a black eye.

When asked about the black eye, Prichard revealed that The Beast Incarnate legitimately injured him while filming a backstage segment.

“Brock Lesnar kicked a wall into my face. We were in Nova Scotia. We finished up a shoot and the folks that had constructed the wall, hadn’t constructed it very well and were in the process of trying to get Brock out of this room that had started to collapse and Brock didn’t feel like waiting. He started moving walls on his own. When he did, that said wall came crashing into my face. Broke my nose in three places, shattered my orbital.” (H/T Fightful)

WWE executive Bruce Prichard details what happened after Brock Lesnar accidentally injured him

While Brock Lesnar comes across as a mean and terrifying figure, his colleagues describe the former WWE Champion as a nice guy.

Bruce Prichard revealed on the same podcast that after legitimately injuring him during a backstage segment, Lesnar sent him an apology note, along with crab and lobster.

"Brock, being the classy guy that he is, sent me a nice note and I don’t know how much king crab and lobster. So much great food from Pike Place Fish and a really nice note and called to check on me. He didn’t mean to do it. It was an accident. He still called to check on me and sent me nice things," added Prichard.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in the WWE ring at SummerSlam earlier this year, where he battled against Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match. According to a recent report, he could soon return for a match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He was also recently spotted with a changed look while on the sidelines.

