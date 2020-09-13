WWE Executive recalls Chris Jericho's debut opposite The Rock

Chris Jericho's WWE debut on Monday Night RAW is one of the most iconic moments in the history of the program.

Jericho, now a wrestler on the AEW roster, made his WWE debut on the August 9, 1999 edition of Monday Night RAW in a segment in which he interrupted arguably the biggest Superstar in WWE at the time, The Rock.

During a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast, The Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown shared his thought's on Y2J's WWE debut.

Prichard was quick to praise the segment that introduced Jericho's character to WWE. In addition, Bruce Prichard also praised Chris Jericho's performance opposite a Superstar the calibre of The Rock:

"I thought it was excellent, everybody was talking about it. People got it and they enjoyed it; they remembered it. I think Jericho held his own. He did go back and fourth, and held his own, and didn't sh** the bed. I stand by it. I think Jericho is remembered for that night by a lot of people, and he was able to hang in there and do it. He came right back the next week and did it again." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Over 20 years later, many members of the WWE Universe rank Chris Jericho's WWE debut on Monday Night RAW in 1999 as one of the most memorable debuts in WWE history.

Chris Jericho in WWE

Current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho is one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history.

The Demo God is a former 6-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. This includes becoming the very first Undisputed WWE Champion by defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock in the same night to become the first man to hold both the WWE Championship and World Championship at the same time in 2001.

Wow 12 years to the day that I became the first UNDISPUTED champion in @WWE history. A moment ill never EVER forget! pic.twitter.com/yvO507tQUO — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 10, 2013

In addition to these achievements, Chris Jericho also holds the record the most Intercontinental Championship reigns in WWE history by winning the Intercontinental Title on nine separate occasions.

What is your favourite moment of Chris Jericho's WWE career?