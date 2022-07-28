"WWE would not exist" - WWE Hall of Famer makes a bold statement while talking about Vince McMahon's retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said WWE would not have existed without Vince McMahon when he was asked about McMahon's retirement.

Vince McMahon worked tirelessly for years to make WWE the best sports wrestling promotion in the world. He purchased his competition WCW in early 2000's and ruled the rating for years. Over the past few years, the ratings have been dipping and McMahon was aware of it.

McMahon also knew the quality of the product was dwindling down, but he didn't stop working. Finally, at the age of 76, McMahon announced his retirement from the company and left his duties to his successors.

Speaking to Fox News, Kurt Angle made a bold statement while talking about McMahon's retirement from the company:

"I’m sad because Vince was the Achilles heel of WWE. He’s what made it roll, he’s what made it happen. If it weren’t for Vince, the WWE would not exist," Angle said. "I’m not saying he’s perfect. He didn’t do everything perfectly. He made very few mistakes from a business standpoint." [H/T - Fox News]

It will be interesting to see if McMahon stays retired or returns to the company as an on-screen character.

However, multiple reports stated that he is done with wrestling for good and won't be coming back.

Ric Flair was not happy with Vince McMahon's retirement

The Nature Boy has been a part of the wrestling industry for over three decades. After winning 16 world titles, Flair hasn't shown signs of quitting.

Flair is currently gearing up for his retirement match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethay which is set to take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 31 during Starrcade V.

Ric Flair, along with several wrestlers and members of the WWE Universe, was shocked when he heard about McMahon's retirement.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, The Nature Boy said he was not at all happy with McMahon's decision.

"I wasn't happy about it at all. I love Vince McMahon," said Flair. "I don't know what he is doing right now but I feel like he'll have a hard time. He'll adjust, obviously, but he loved the business, but he made us all who we are from Hulk [Hogan] to everybody. I don't care what everybody thinks, he made us. I have nothing but respect for him."

