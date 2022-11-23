WWE continues to build its future roster around people who didn't grow up wanting to be professional wrestlers.

Multi-time Cheerleading World Champion and one of the stars of the Netflix docuseries Cheer, Gabi Butler, has signed a deal with WWE.

The Cheer star recently sat down with PEOPLE Magazine to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the discussion, she revealed that after witnessing the WWE product live at SummerSlam earlier this year, she fell in love with the industry and is currently training at the Performance Center in Orlando:

"I was blown away by what they put on," Gabi Butler said. "I was so involved in the cheerleading industry for so long, and I never really looked into anything other than cheerleading. But when I went to SummerSlam, it really just opened my eyes to the athleticism and the dedication the athletes bring into the ring."

Butler believes there are a lot of similarities between cheerleading and professional wrestling, and she can't wait to take on a new challenge:

"It's very related to cheerleading because we're performers, we're entertainers, we like to put on a show and we also have to be athletic," Gabi Butler said. "I would definitely love to take that challenge, hopefully in the future. You have to be committed to be wrestling, that's for sure. It definitely doesn't look easy. I never thought that cheerleading would take me on this route, but here we are."

Triple H comments on Gabi Butler signing with WWE

Social media has been buzzing over Gabi Butler's signing. It was only a matter of time before Triple H commented on the newest Performance Center recruit.

The Game took to social media this afternoon to comment on Butler's signing and said that he believes the sky is the limit for her, tweeting out:

"Sky's the limit for @GabiButlerCheer... excited to welcome this incredible athlete to the @WWE Performance Center!" Triple H said in a tweet.

What are your thoughts on Gabi Butler training at the Performance Center? Do you think we'll eventually see her competing on RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

